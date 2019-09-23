Court OKs $50M Philly Hospital Sale To Tower Health, Drexel

Law360, Wilmington (September 23, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A $50 million offer from a joint venture of Tower Health and Drexel University to buy St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia from bankrupt operator Center City Healthcare LLC received court approval Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court. During a hearing in Wilmington, Center City attorney Mark Minuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP said the offer from STC Opco LLC was reached after two days of marathon negotiations last week and includes the sale of substantially all of the assets of the hospital, with the buyers pledging to retain most of the existing hospital employees. "This is a terrific...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS