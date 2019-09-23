Insurers Brace For Travel Claims After Thomas Cook Fails

Law360, London (September 23, 2019, 6:20 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s top insurers are watching for a bump in vacation-related claims after Monday's sudden collapse of travel agency Thomas Cook, though industry experts cautioned frustrated travelers to try their credit card company or a government-backed bailout scheme before turning to insurance. Thomas Cook's collapse in the early hours of Monday morning has, by government estimates, left 150,000 British vacationers stranded abroad, with thousands more looking at the prospect of having to find new flights or accommodation for their upcoming trips. As the U.K. government fast-tracks an inquiry into the conduct of the bosses who oversaw the collapse of the travel...

