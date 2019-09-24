McFaddens Atty Fined After Clients Accused Of Fraud

Law360, London (September 24, 2019, 5:44 PM BST) -- A tribunal has fined a McFaddens LLP attorney for breaking accounting rules after his clients were accused of investment fraud, but decided against restricting his license to practice law. Timothy Eppel, who will pay a fine of £10,000 ($12,500) plus the costs of his hearing, broke accounting rules and failed to raise concerns sufficiently early about the possible investment fraud, the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal found in a ruling dated Sept. 19 but released on Monday. But the tribunal said that the Solicitors Regulation Authority, which oversees the profession in England and Wales, failed to prove in its claim the more serious...

