Kagan To Law Students: 'Don't Despair' In This 'Difficult Time'

Law360, Berkeley, Calif. (September 23, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Justice Elena Kagan encouraged an audience of University of California, Berkeley School of Law students Monday to take more risks while they're in law school and told them not to despair over the integrity of the judicial system in this "difficult time." During an event in Berkeley, California, that drew nearly 2,000 attendees, a law school student told Justice Kagan it's becoming increasingly difficult for him to believe in the court's integrity. Justice Kagan recognized the seriousness of the student's concerns, but she replied that they may be "a little bit overblown." Justice Kagan said cases that polarize the nation's highest...

