Chancery Declines To Wrap Up Reynolds Tobacco Costs Fight

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Delaware chancellor declined Monday to immediately decide whether ITG Brands must front $93 million in tobacco settlement costs that R.J. Reynolds owes the state of Florida after ITG bought certain Reynolds cigarette brands for $7.1 billion, finding the acquisition deal can reasonably be interpreted in different ways. In a 31-page memorandum opinion, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard denied both sides' bids for an early decision to determine if ITG Brands LLC should indemnify R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. for annual settlement costs stemming from a late 1990s deal with Florida to settle litigation accusing cigarette makers of misrepresenting the risks of smoking....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS