Worker Classification Bill Means Lawsuit 'Flood,' Reps. Told

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw and Ogletree Deakins lawyers told a House labor subcommittee Thursday that an as-yet-unintroduced bill aimed at preventing worker misclassification would create an "impossible" compliance framework and may translate into a wave of lawsuits. Their testimony came as part of a hearing held by the House Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections that delved into the issue of workers who are incorrectly classified as nonemployees, such as independent contractors. The hearing centered on proposed legislation dubbed the Payroll Fraud Prevention Act, which Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., who chairs the subcommittee, said would require employers to accurately classify their workers...

