Crypto Exchange Giant Binance Readies US Trading Launch

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. arm of cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance will begin trading in the U.S. on Tuesday, offering trades across various cryptocurrencies and from fiat to crypto, Binance.US said Monday. Binance.US said it will list seven cryptocurrencies: bitcoin; ethereum; litecoin; bitcoin cash; its own Binance coin, BNB; XRP, the currency used by the Ripple payment network; and USDT, the Tether currency that's meant to be tied one-for-one to the U.S. dollar. A number of other coins are on deck to be listed soon, the announcement said. Binance.US bills itself as a "fast, secure and reliable digital asset marketplace," complete with high-end engine...

