Kirkland Steers GSO's $350M Commitment To Soda Ash Biz

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Genesis Energy said Monday it will expand its soda ash production operations in Wyoming in a move financed by a $350 million preferred equity commitment from Kirkland-led GSO Capital Partners. Genesis Energy LP, a midstream energy and minerals company, said the $300 million expansion would increase soda ash production at its Granger, Wyoming, facility by about 750,000 tons per year, landing it a spot as a “world-class” operation. Production at the facility is also expected to be among the lowest-cost in the world, the statement said. Soda ash is frequently used for glass products including lighting, display screens for consumer electronics,...

