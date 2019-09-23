Quinn Emanuel Launches #MeToo Plaintiffs Practice

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP announced on Monday that the firm has launched a new #MeToo-inspired practice group focused on representing victims of harassment, assault or discrimination in the workplace. Activists participate in the #MeToo March in Hollywood, California, in November. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has launched a new #MeToo-inspired practice group. (Getty) The firm touted its new sexual harassment and employment discrimination practice group as the first such practice at a top 100 U.S. firm, highlighting the increased number of such suits in recent years and the sizable verdicts and settlements in harassment and gender discrimination cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS