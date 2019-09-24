Airbnb Checks In Liberty Media Atty As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT) -- Airbnb has picked a former chief legal officer for companies including Liberty Media and UnitedHealth to lead its law department, less than a week after the online-booking service said it plans to go public in 2020. Rich Baer will start in his new role next month, the company said Tuesday, adding that general counsel Rob Chesnut will continue to lead the design of the Airbnb Ethics Office. "I'm inspired by Airbnb's purpose to drive belonging and how it is intently focused on balancing the interests of its diverse array of stakeholders, including hosts, guests, employees and communities," Baer said in a...

