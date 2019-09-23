Enviro Scolds Feds For Not Listing Fla. Lizard As Endangered

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Monday launched a challenge against the federal government's finding that a species of lizard found only on a few islands in the Florida Keys does not warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, despite evidence that rising seas and real estate development are threatening the animal's limited habitat. In a 32-page complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida, the center claimed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated the ESA and the Administrative Procedure Act in reaching its determination that a listing of the Florida Keys mole skink as endangered or threatened is "not...

