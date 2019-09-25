Kansas City Fed Prez Defends 'FedNow' But Mum On Pricing

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The head of the Kansas City Fed on Wednesday defended the central bank’s decision to build a real-time payments system that will rival an already up-and-running private-sector service, framing the plan as a natural extension of Fed operations while avoiding specifics on pricing and features. Appearing at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Kansas City Fed President Esther George sought to allay concerns that the “FedNow” real-time payments concept unveiled this summer would have an unfair advantage over The Clearing House’s "RTP” network and blunt the effectiveness of both services at making faster retail payments widely available in the U.S. “I would...

