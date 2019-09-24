Gibson Dunn's Scalia Moves Closer To Taking Helm Of DOL

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A key Senate panel narrowly voted Tuesday to move forward the nomination of Eugene Scalia, a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorney and son of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as President Donald Trump's new labor secretary. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted 12-11 on party lines to send the Washington, D.C., lawyer’s name to the full Senate, where he's currently expected to carry enough votes to assume the Cabinet post. Scalia's nomination has been opposed by Democrats, who say he has a track record of trying to pare back workers' rights through the court...

