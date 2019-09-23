Maryland Conversion Therapy Ban Survives Free Speech Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has axed a psychotherapist's challenge to the state's ban on therapy aimed at changing the sexual orientation of minors, rejecting arguments that the ban violates freedom of speech and religion. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow on Friday granted the state's bid to dismiss Christopher Doyle's suit, which sought to scrap a Maryland law that prohibits mental health and child care workers from using so-called conversion therapy on minors. Although Doyle argued that the law infringed on his First Amendment right to free speech, Judge Chasanow said the ban doesn't prevent anyone from expressing personal views on...

