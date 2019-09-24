House Dems, Republicans Split On Cause Of Vaping Deaths

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Democratic House lawmakers pushed for a crackdown on e-cigarettes while Republicans questioned whether a recent string of lung diseases is tied to vape cartridges containing marijuana-derived THC oil Tuesday during a congressional hearing. While many of the people who have developed lung illnesses linked to vaping said they've used vape cartridges containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, the Centers for Disease Control’s principal deputy director Dr. Anne Schuchat said the agency hasn't been able to pinpoint what's causing the outbreak that's sickened at least 500 people and left eight others dead. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill, said at the start of...

