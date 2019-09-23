NFL Hires Ex-21st Century Fox Atty As Deputy GC

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The National Football League announced Monday that it has brought in as deputy general counsel for media and league business affairs an attorney with more than 20 years' experience working at 21st Century Fox. Janet Nova, who most recently worked for Fox as executive vice president and deputy group general counsel, will take over leading the league's media and business affairs teams, working with the NFL's media, sponsorship, products and other units, the league said in a statement. She will work out of the New York office, reporting to Jeffrey Pash, executive vice president and general counsel, and work alongside fellow...

