USPTO Looks To Hire First-Ever Senior AI Expert

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is looking for its first-ever senior-level artificial intelligence technical expert, who will provide expertise in developing solutions for “real-world, large-scale problems” using AI at the USPTO, according to an agency representative. To snag the full-time position, which will pay between $127,914 and $176,900 a year, applicants need to be technical experts in the artificial intelligence field. The expert will provide technical advice to the agency’s chief information officer in making high-level decisions regarding the production and operational implementation of AI infrastructure throughout the enterprise, according to the job listing posted Monday. The job opens as...

