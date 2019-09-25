Law Firm Leaders: White And Williams' Patricia Santelle

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Patricia “Patti” Santelle has been the managing partner and executive committee chair of 120-year-old, Philadelphia-based law firm White and Williams for the last six years. Patricia Santelle White and Williams managing partner Here, Santelle chats with Law360 about the firm’s goals for the future, the challenges of managing a midsize law firm, and the one trait she thinks is most important for a partner. If you could have lunch with any well-known lawyer, alive or dead, who would it be? William Brennan, who was a longtime associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and, before that, of the New Jersey Supreme...

