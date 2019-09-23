Fed. Circ. Won't Widen Stay Of L'Oreal Injunction In $50M Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday shot down L'Oreal USA Inc.’s request to suspend more of a district court’s order that had blocked the cosmetics giant from making and selling hair color products at the center of a $50 million patent infringement case brought by Olaplex LLC. In a per curiam order, the appeals court said L’Oreal hadn’t made a good enough case for expanding an earlier, limited stay of the lower court’s injunction. “Without prejudicing the ultimate disposition of this case by a merits panel, we conclude based upon the papers submitted that L’Oréal USA has not justified issuance of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS