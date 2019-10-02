The Problem — And Opportunity — Of Implicit Bias In The Bar

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Night had set across the city when a police officer saw, deep in an alley, a husky black man pummeling a wiry white man. The black man was fighting to wrest something from the white man’s grip. The officer shouted for the black man to leave the white man alone. But the black man ignored the officer’s order. The officer drew his sidearm and shouted a second warning but, again, nothing. So the officer shot. His bullet struck the black man square in the chest. He collapsed to the ground — dead. When the white man crawled out from beneath the heavy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS