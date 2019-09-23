Graham Says 5th Circ. Pick Safe Despite GOP Concerns

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee predicted Monday that a Fifth Circuit nominee will win confirmation despite criticism of his conservative credentials by GOP senators, including Ted Cruz of Texas, whose declared opposition could sink the nomination if another Republican committee member joins him. Chairman Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said in a radio interview Monday that U.S. District Judge Halil "Sul" Ozerden is a "highly qualified" pick who will advance from the committee to the Senate floor, and to the appellate bench, despite opposition from some on the right. GOP concerns center on his 2012 dismissal of a case the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS