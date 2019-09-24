Del. Judge Pans Magistrate's Opinion But Accepts Conclusion

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge late Monday branded a magistrate judge's rationale for rejecting a Wilmington Trust Co. bid for partial dismissal of a trust beneficiary's suit seeking more than $19.5 million in damages as "speculative and incorrect," but nevertheless kept the case alive. In his decision, U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly ruled that WTC and Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors Inc. failed to file a required certification with their motion to dismiss negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, constructive fraud and contract breach counts filed by Frieda Mae Rogers and Premier Trust, which replaced WTC in 2015. But the judge also said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS