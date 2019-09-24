Lloyd's Vows More Female Execs After Harassment Findings

Law360, London (September 24, 2019, 2:03 PM BST) -- Lloyd’s of London will set targets for better gender balance at senior levels and appoint an independent panel to ensure that its culture becomes more inclusive, the insurance market announced Tuesday amid evidence of sexual harassment. The plan to overhaul workplace culture was announced alongside the results of a survey by the independent Banking Standards Board commissioned by the specialist market, which has said it has had reports of sexual harassment. “I am determined that we create a working environment at Lloyd’s where everyone feels safe, valued and respected,” Lloyd’s chief executive John Neal said. “Cultural change takes time, but we have...

