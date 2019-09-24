Forex Co. Defectors Can’t Use Client Info For Rival Shop

Law360, London (September 24, 2019, 6:26 PM BST) -- A London judge Tuesday banned two employees who recently resigned from foreign currency exchange company FairFX PLC from using confidential client information at the rival company they’ve allegedly launched while FairFX pursues a lawsuit against the pair. Sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, James Strachan QC largely granted the interim injunction sought by FairFX, which he said would also apply against the third defendant, Ashentree Capital Ltd., the competitor FairFX claims its former employee Mudassar Malik and current company sales manager Niall Walsh started together. Both men resigned on Sept. 2, but while Malik gave one week’s notice,...

