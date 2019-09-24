China Biologic Committee To Weigh $4.59B Take-Private Bid

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT) -- China Biologic’s board of directors has formed a special committee to review a $4.59 billion take-private proposal, the biopharmaceutical company said Tuesday. Three company directors who aren’t affiliated with the group of proposed buyers will make up the board’s special committee, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. said. Sean Shao, an independent director who chairs China Biologic’s audit committee, will helm the new special committee, the announcement said. The board will review a Sept. 18 preliminary offer from a consortium of would-be buyers that proposed $120 per share in cash for the Beijing-based company. China Biologic focuses on plasma-based therapies for use...

