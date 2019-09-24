High Court Urged To Step Up On Ethics Code

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan policy institute at New York University, on Tuesday called for the U.S. Supreme Court to adopt a formal ethics code to increase transparency about recusal decisions and strengthen rules about gifts to the justices. A paper published by the center argued that although the court said it uses the existing code of conduct for federal judges as a guide for its own actions, the court should formally commit to following the principles laid out in the code, including judicial independence and avoiding impropriety and the appearance of impropriety. Although the rules could be adapted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS