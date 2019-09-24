Congress Has Right To Get Trump’s Taxes, House Panel Says

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Asking courts to compel Treasury to produce President Donald Trump’s tax returns is well within Congress’ authority, a House panel has told a D.C. federal court in its battle to procure those documents. Responding to Trump’s earlier argument that Congress should stick to its own tools to compel the production of the information rather than petitioning the courts, the House Ways and Means Committee argued Monday that its lawsuit in a D.C. federal court is wholly appropriate. The committee is seeking six years’ worth of the president’s personal and business-related tax return information. “The committee is not trying to displace the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS