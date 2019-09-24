Kik To Shut Down Messaging Service, Blames SEC Action

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT) -- “All is not well” at Kik Interactive Inc., CEO Ted Livingston said Monday as he announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s ongoing enforcement action against Kik is forcing the company to shut down its messaging platform. Livingston said in a blog post that Kik will be shutting down its flagship messaging app and reducing its workforce to a team of just 19 as the company refocuses on developing its cryptocurrency Kin — the digital asset first sold in a $100 million initial coin offering that the SEC is now targeting in its lawsuit. “Over 100 employees and their families...

