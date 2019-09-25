FCA Plan To Clamp Down On Crypto Trading Faces Opposition

Law360, London (September 25, 2019, 2:02 PM BST) -- A trading platform specializing in cryptocurrency is campaigning against a proposed U.K. ban on the sale of a form of the digital assets to retail investors, a proposal it claims is based on incomplete evidence. London-based CoinShares sent an open letter to investors on Monday warning that the Financial Conduct Authority is considering imposing a ban. The company called on its customers to write to the watchdog and ask it to abandon the plan. “The more responses the FCA receives in protest to these measures the more likely they are to see sense and abandon these proposals,” the company wrote to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS