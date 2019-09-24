Baker Botts Partner Named Top Lawyer At Liberty Media

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Liberty Media has chosen as its next chief legal officer a senior partner at Baker Botts who for more than 20 years represented the company and its predecessors in several major deals, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the beginning of this week, Renee Wilm took the helm of the legal department, replacing Rich Baer, who on Tuesday was named the chief legal officer at Airbnb. Wilm's role at Liberty Media — which operates and owns interests in organizations including Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group — involves leading a group of separate public...

