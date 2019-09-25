PayPal Fined Over Lapses During Buyout Of Rival

Law360, London (September 25, 2019, 12:09 PM BST) -- Britain's competition watchdog has slapped PayPal Holdings Inc. with a £250,000 ($311,000) fine for breaching rules in the merger approval process after its acquired Swedish payments rival iZettle. The Competition and Markets Authority eventually green-lighted the £2.2 billion takeover by the U.S. payments company in April after it decided that the merger would not hamper competition in the British market. The fine handed down on Tuesday is connected to the six-month period while the CMA was probing the tie-up. The regulator had issued an enforcement order halting the merger of the two businesses in the U.K. while it carried out its investigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS