Dems Assail Ex-Covington Atty Nominee's Lack Of Experience

Law360, Washington (September 26, 2019, 12:15 AM EDT) -- A Missouri federal court pick — a former Covington & Burling LLP attorney who has represented abortion opponents and whom the American Bar Association has labeled "not qualified" — provoked heated debate Wednesday during a Senate hearing on several White House judicial nominees. Democrats asked Eastern District of Missouri nominee Sarah E. Pitlyk about her limited time in the courtroom as a strategy-minded counsel focused on briefs rather than trials. Republicans generally praised her legal experience and dismissed doubts as either ideologically grounded or biased against working mothers. Several GOP senators escalated their critique of ABA evaluations, even asking whether senators should ignore the ratings. Pitlyk drew a...

