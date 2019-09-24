Ex-PetMed Exec Cuts Deal With SEC In Insider Trading Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A former executive of Florida-based online pet pharmacy PetMed Express reached a tentative deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday on its newly filed claims that he used nonpublic company information for his own benefit and shared it with a longtime friend who also traded on it. James Alex Irvin, who served as director of marketing and as a member of the management committee for PetMed, came out ahead by $227,795 through profits and avoided losses on six trades of company stock he made using the inside information, the SEC said in a 10-page complaint filed in the Southern...

