Ex-RBS Manager Settles Film Investment Row With Adviser

Law360, London (September 26, 2019, 12:43 PM BST) -- A former Royal Bank of Scotland manager has settled his near-£14 million ($17.3 million) lawsuit accusing a financial adviser of misleading him about a controversial film investment scheme that led to him being fired and a criminal investigation by British authorities. Jason Edinburgh, who was an RBS trader, agreed to drop claims against Greystone Financial Services, a U.K.-based company that advised on the tax implications of investing in several movie projects in the early- and mid-2000s. The terms of the agreement are confidential, according to an order issued at the High Court on Monday. Edinburgh, who managed the international banking and markets desk...

