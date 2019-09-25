Broker Denies Disclosure Failures In £7M Fire Dispute

Law360, London (September 25, 2019, 6:59 PM BST) -- An insurance broker has hit back at allegations of negligence from the owner of a landmark building in Liverpool that was damaged by fire, saying its client knew it had to disclose multiple break-ins at the property under its policy. Reich Insurance Brokers said Capital & Centric Ltd. had been repeatedly advised of its contractual obligation to disclose "material facts" that could affect the insurance policy it took out on the art deco building known as "Littlewoods" in Liverpool. Manchester-based Reich said in its defense, filed Friday with the High Court, that it cannot be on the hook for any of...

