Dems Defend Drug Price Negotiation Bill Against GOP Outcry

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A powerful House panel scrutinized several bills aimed at lowering prescription drug costs Wednesday, and fissures emerged over legislation introduced last week that would let the federal government negotiate prices with drugmakers. At the Wednesday hearing, the House Energy and Commerce Committee's health subcommittee mulled over four pieces of legislation, one of which would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate prices for at least 25 brand-name prescription drugs every year, setting a maximum price of no more than 20% higher than the medication's average price in Japan and five European countries. House GOP leaders last week...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS