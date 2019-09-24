Zohar Fights Founder Tilton's Objections To Ch. 11 Sale Deal

Law360, Wilmington (September 24, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt distressed corporation investment vehicles the Zohar Funds told a Delaware judge Tuesday that a deal they struck with company founder Lynn Tilton to sell off the debtor's holdings in portfolio companies should continue despite her efforts to end the agreement. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Michael R. Nestor of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said the court should confirm the terms of the settlement the Zohar Funds reached with Tilton and her company, Patriarch Partners LP, at the outset of the Chapter 11 case last year. At that time, the parties agreed they would work together to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS