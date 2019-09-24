Trump Hunting Small-Scale Trade Deals On UN Sidelines

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The White House remained in pursuit of limited-scale trade agreements with Japan and India on the sidelines of Tuesday’s United Nations General Assembly as President Donald Trump looks to open new markets for U.S. businesses. Trump held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he “greatly reaffirmed the importance of greatly increasing trade between the United States and India,” according to a formal White House readout. Trump himself went a step further before the meeting began, saying the two sides were getting close to a preliminary trade agreement. “And I think very soon we'll have a trade deal....

