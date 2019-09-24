Quinn Emanuel Wins $2.74M In Fee Fight With Bill Cosby

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 11:47 PM EDT) -- Bill Cosby must pay Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP $2.74 million in unpaid legal fees, arbitration costs and interest related to the firm's work representing him in lawsuits filed by women accusing him of sexual assault, a California state judge ruled Tuesday. Cosby, who's now in prison for aggravated assault, had asked the court to undo an arbitration award that ordered him to pay the firm, arguing Quinn Emanuel charged the comedian almost $1 million a month and that he didn't understand the scope of the firm's representation. According to the comedian's April suit, an arbitration panel had found that Quinn...

