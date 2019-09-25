Female Laterals Care About Bias Suits, But Only So Much

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Do prospective female laterals run in the opposite direction when they learn a law firm has been sued for gender discrimination? Recruiters say "not necessarily," although a shoddy response from the firm can make things worse. Female laterals often have some serious questions if a gender discrimination suit has been filed against a law firm they're considering, and how the firm responds to those questions plays a big role in whether they continue to see it as a possible match, according to Michelle Fivel, a partner at legal recruiting firm Major Lindsey & Africa. "Firms need to speak directly to the...

