Chocolatier Accuses Rivals Of Stealing Secret Fudge Recipe

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania chocolate confection company accused its business rivals of stealing its secret “Chocolate Moonshine” fudge recipe and then conspiring to use it for their own gain, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Pittsburgh federal court. Plaintiff Christopher M. Warman said he developed a trade secret fudge recipe that he then trademarked and licensed to his ex-wife Christine Falvo, who was supposed to keep the recipe a secret and use profits from the fudge to provide for Warman’s daughter, according to the complaint filed Tuesday. Once business picked up, Falvo would pay him and his business, Chocolate Moonshine LLC, a...

