Miami Man Gets 4 Years For Bribing Venezuelan Officials

Law360, Miami (September 25, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Miami businessman to just more than four years in prison for bribing officials at Venezuela's national electricity company in exchange for the awarding of nearly $60 million in procurement contracts to Florida-based companies he and a co-conspirator owned. Luis Alberto Chacin Haddad, 54, of Miami, pled guilty in June alongside co-defendant Jesus Ramon Veroes, 69, of Venezuela, to one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with the alleged plot to bribe top public officials at Corporacion Electrica Nacional SA, which is commonly known as Corpoelec. Chacin's cooperation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS