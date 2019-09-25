Irish Watchdog Tells Finance Advisers To Disclose Payments

Law360, London (September 25, 2019, 11:44 AM BST) -- Ireland’s central bank revealed details on Wednesday of rules that will force financial advisers to tell clients about their arrangements with banks and insurers for earning commission, in a move to minimize the risk of conflicts of interest and ensure transparency. The Central Bank of Ireland has published rules that will require intermediaries such as brokers and financial advisers to disclose how much commission they are paid by banks and insurers. (AP) The Central Bank of Ireland, which regulates the country’s financial services, has published a package of rules that will require intermediaries, such as brokers and financial advisers, to reveal on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS