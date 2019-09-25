EU Delays 1st Bond Transparency Report Because Of Brexit

Law360, London (September 25, 2019, 5:34 PM BST) -- Europe’s markets watchdog has said that it will delay its first annual review of the requirements for market operators to publish trade information for bonds and derivatives under the bloc’s securities rulebook because of uncertainty over the terms of the U.K.' s planned departure from the European Union. The European and Securities and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it will hold off on publishing its annual report of how the transparency requirements for nonequity instruments are working within the bloc. As part of the EU's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II, traders and investment firms are required to publish the price...

