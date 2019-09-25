Aon Launches AI Platform To Monitor Insurance Claims

Law360, London (September 25, 2019, 6:59 PM BST) -- Professional services firm Aon PLC has launched a new program that uses artificial intelligence to review the progress of an insurance claim and cut out the need for an insurance supervisor, the company announced Wednesday. New York Stock Exchange-listed Aon, which specializes in risk, health and retirement solutions, has created a new platform for insurers called ClaimsMonitor.X, which it says can read claims notes using machine learning and track the progress of a claim. The program will eliminate the need for a supervisor to review all claim files and will only alert management when its algorithm spots something out of the...

