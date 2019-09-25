Del. Justices Warned Not To Upend Fabric Of Disclosure Law

Law360, Dover (September 25, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An attorney opposing resurrection of an investor suit claiming inadequate disclosures before a $600 million company sale cautioned Delaware Supreme Court justices Wednesday that they would "change the fabric" of the law if they assign new disclosure duties to corporations as well as individual fiduciaries. A. Thompson Bayliss of Abrams & Bayliss LLC, counsel to DAVA Pharmaceuticals Inc., made the point after an attorney for the Cirillo Family Trust told a three-justice panel "there has to be a remedy here" during an appeal from the July 2018 dismissal of the trust's suit over DAVA's sale to ENDO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The deal...

