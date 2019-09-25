Pair Get 28 Months In Jail For Illegally Exporting Ivory Fans

Law360, London (September 25, 2019, 6:11 PM BST) -- Two men have each been sentenced to more than two years in prison at a London criminal court after pleading guilty to illegally selling intricately carved ivory fans worth almost £150,000 ($185,000). Guy Buckle and Sik-Hung Or, both of southeast London, admitted to selling the carved fans to buyers in Hong Kong, China and the U.S. on eBay. The sales were illegal under U.K. customs law because the ivory came from protected species and the men did not have an export permit, Scotland Yard said Tuesday. The two men pleaded guilty at Inner London Crown Court to three counts of illegally...

