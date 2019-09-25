Most Attorneys Say Their Work-Life Balance Is Good

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A sizable majority of attorneys at large firms in the U.S. and U.K. feel positively about their work-life balance, a survey released Wednesday from professional services company Intapp found. In a survey that polled attorneys at firms with more than 50 lawyers, 78% of the U.S. attorneys said that they feel either somewhat or very satisfied with their work-life balance, while around 60% of the attorneys across the pond said they have a good work-life balance. Intapp said it hopes the findings, which also examine why attorneys chose a career in law and other aspects of job satisfaction, will help firms better...

