Coal Mining Co. Defeats Va. Water Pollution Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge freed a coal company from accusations it violated the Clean Water Act and other laws by improperly discharging contaminants into nearby waters, deciding the company is protected because it followed the instructions of state regulators. U.S. Judge James P. Jones said Tuesday that Virginia officials had established expectations for Red River Coal Co.'s North Fox Gap Surface coal mine in Wise County, Virginia, and that the company met those expectations. The court said that compliance with the state regulatory requirements is enough to defeat claims lodged by Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards and other environmental groups that the...

