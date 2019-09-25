FDA Acting Head Says E-Cig Policy To Be Final Soon

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Acting U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Ned Sharpless told lawmakers on Wednesday that the agency would finalize its compliance policy on e-cigarette flavors soon in the coming weeks. Under the policy, all e-cigarette flavors, aside from tobacco, would be removed from the marketplace and would have to receive premarket authorization before becoming available again for retail. While all e-cigarette companies have to submit applications for premarket authorization by May 2020, flavors would be removed sooner than that because of concerns about youth use, Sharpless said at a congressional hearing. The policy doesn't mean that flavored e-cigarettes could never be marketed...

